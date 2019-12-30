The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves’ basketball team picked up a win against Westville on Dec. 28 at the Bismarck-Henning tournament. The final score was 42-39.
Leading the team at the rim was Kanadee Edelman. Edelman picked up 13 total points during the game while Alexis Seggebruch grabbed 12 of her own to go along side her seven rebounds during the game. Mikayla Knake also contributed eight points as well as four rebounds.
The Lady Timberwolves will now resume their regular season on Jan. 4 at home against the GCMS Falcons.