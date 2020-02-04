The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves’ girl’s basketball team hosted Dwight for their final home game of the season on Feb. 3 where the two team’s participated in a “Coaches vs. Cancer” event.
“We decided since we do not have any seniors we wanted to have some kind of special night for our last home game,” said Cissna Park coach, Anthony Videka.
“We are hoping to keep this tradition alive next season doing another “Coaches vs. Cancer” night towards the end of the year. Our team felt that doing a night to raise money for cancer would be a great idea and I feel it speaks volumes for the types of young ladies we have in our program.”
All proceeds from the event went to the American Cancer Society.
Dwight defeated the Timberwolves with a score of 47-31.
Leading the Timberwolves at the rim was Mikayla Knake with ten points. Alexis Seggebruch contributed nine while Kenadee Edelman grabbed five points.
The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves will look to take on PBL on the road for their final regular season game of the season on Feb. 6.