The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves' girls basketball team host the Iroquois West Lady Raiders on Monday night. Iroquois West defeated Cissna Park 22-36 to take home the victory.
The first quarter of play was slow in terms of scoring, with the Lady Raiders finishing the quarter up by just four points 8-4 over the Timberwolves. However, in the second quarter, Iroquois West was able to rack up another 28 points to the Timberwolves' 18.
With no scoring from either side in the third and fourth quarters of play, the Lady Raiders picked up the win 36-22.
Iroquois West's McKinley Tilstra led the team in total points with 15 on the night as well as five rebounds. Ashton Miller also grabbed five rebounds to go along side her seven points while Shelby Johnson finished off with nine points.
For Cissna Park, Mikayla Knake led the charge with ten total points followed by Kenadee Edelman with six and Alexis Seggebruch with five.
The win improves the Lady Raiders to 3-7 on the season. They will look to take on Milford at 9 a.m. on Dec. 14 in the first game of the Iroquois West Holiday Hoops tournament. Cissna Park will play on the 14 as well in Fisher to take on the Bunnies at 10 a.m.