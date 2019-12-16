It was a close battle on Saturday morning in Gilman for the first game of the Iroquois West Lady Raiders' Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament.
Taking on the Lady Raiders in game one was the defending tournament champions, the Milford Lady Cats, who suffered defeat at the hands of Iroquois West with a final score of 32-31.
Leading the Lady Raiders was Shea Small with 10 total points during the game. McKinley Tilstra followed with eight while Shelby Johnson finished off with seven of her own.
The Lady Raiders then moved on to play the Gardner-South Wilmington Panthers. This time, Iroquois West suffered a tough loss with a score of 56-25 while the Lady Cats were able to defeat St. Anne by 20, 46-26.
The Iroquois West Lady Raiders Holiday Hoopla basketball tournament will conclude on Dec. 18 with the championship game being played at 7 p.m.