The first night of games went underway at the Iroquois West girl's regional on Monday night. The Iroquois West Lady Raiders ended up falling to Urbana University with a score of 56-36.
Leading the Raiders at the rim was Shelby Johnson. Johnson grabbed 12 points while McKinley Tilstra ended her night off with eight. Emma Lopez and Abby Kocher each contributed six points.
The loss effectively ended the Raiders' season, leaving them with a final record of 8-23 which is an improvement from last year's record of 3-27.
Regional play will continue at Iroquois West through Thursday, Feb. 13.