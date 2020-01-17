The Iroquois West Lady Raiders’ basketball team suffered a loss to PBL on Thursday night in Paxton. The final score was 57-44.
The team fell behind in the first quarter, ending off behind at the hands of the Panthers by 5, 16-11. The Panthers then jumped ahead to a 13 point lead in the second quarter of play to end the half with a score of 33-20. In quarter three, PBL maintained their lead to rack up 20 points over the Raiders. In the fourth quarter the Raiders did manage to outscore the Panthers with 12 points to PBL’s five. However, Iroquois West was unable to make up for lost ground to overtake the Panthers and suffered defeat, 57-44.
Leading the Raiders at the hoop was Shelby Johnson. Johnson finished her night off with 10 total points while Shea Small and McKinley Tilstra each followed with eight points a piece. Ashton Miller grabbed five.
The Iroquois West Lady Raiders’ record is now 5-18 on the season. They will look to take on Clifton Central on Jan. 20 in the first round of the SVC tournament at Glenn Raymond Middle School in Watseka.