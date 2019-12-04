It was a tough night for the Iroquois West Lady Raiders as they took on the Peotone Blue Devils at home. The final score was 40-15.
The team only managed two points to the Blue Devils' 16 in the first quarter of play. The Lady Raiders found themselves unable to keep up with Peotone and had trouble offensively landing shots.
The team recently defeated the St. Anne Cardinals at home 50-35 before hosting the Centennial Chargers on Dec. 2, where they fell 55-47.
The Iroquois West Lady Raiders are now 1-7 on the season and will take on the 2-4 Momence Redskins on Dec. 5 at home in Gilman.