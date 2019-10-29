The Lady Hawks basketball teams of Crescent City Grade School/St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth are starting to work together and earn wins.
The 8th grade Lady Hawks upped their record to 5-4 on Thursday, Oct. 17, when they defeated the Donovan Wildcats 32-8. Haven Meyer led all scorers with 19 points and five assists. Jenny Twiggs, Aubrey Wagner and Sophie Duis added four points each. Kenleigh Hendershot went 1-2 from the free-throw line and Hannah Kollmann grabbed nine rebounds.
On Monday, Oct. 21, the Lady Hawks lost to the 2A Bourbonnais St. George Raiders, 29-30. Eighth graders Aubrey Wagner and Haven Meyer led the Lady Hawks with 10 points each, with Wagner grabbing nine boards. Sixth grader Kenleigh Hendershot kept the Lady Hawks in the game with two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter. Seventh graders Hannah Kollmann and Lauren Janssen added two points and one point, respectively.
Coach Ginger Meyer noted, “The Lady Hawks worked hard and played really well tonight. We’re young but we are improving.”
On Thursday, Oct. 24, the Lady Hawks 7th grade team picked up its second win of the season with all players scoring against the Buckley St. John’s Lady Eagles. Traeh Kissack and Phoenix Twiggs led all scorers with eight points each, while Lauren Janssen added six. Brooklyn Gioja, Chloe Wagner, Sophie Duis, Kenleigh Hendershot and Hannah Kollmann each hit a buck for two.
That night, the 8th grade squad improved its season record to 6-4 with a 40-31 win over the Lady Eagles of St. John’s. Haven Meyer led all scorers with 30 points, Aubrey Wagner and Sophie Duis each added four, and Hendershot hit a bucket for two. Duis and Hannah Kollmann each pulled down six rebounds as fellow post Jenny Twiggs grabbed two boards.
The Lady Eagles’ Ashley Freeman led her team with 13 points.
Coach Meyer said, “St. John is a good team – tough post play and Freeman is just an all-around good player. This was a good win for our Lady Hawks. We are starting to play well and strong.”
After facing Bismark on Tuesday, Oct. 29, the Lady Hawks are set to play at Nash Thursday, Nov. 7. On Saturday, Nov. 9, the Lady Hawks will face Hoopeston at Crescent-Iroquois High School, followed by the boys’ Hawks’ 7th and 8th grade teams right after. So far, it is looking like 8th Grade Night will be Tuesday, Nov. 19, when the Lady Hawks host Watseka at CIHS; however, there is still a Milford game being rescheduled so that could change. The Iroquois County Tourney runs Nov. 11-13 at St. John’s in Buckley.