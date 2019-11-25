The 8th grade Lady Hawks’ team took fourth place in the Iroquois County Tourney, which was hosted by st. John’s, Buckley.
On Monday, Nov. 11, the Lady Hawks defeated the St. John’s Lady Eagles in overtime, 23-21. Haven Meyer led all scorers with 13 points and Kenleigh Hendershot added four. Hannah Kollmann hit a bucket in the fourth quarter to take the game into overtime. Also assisting the team effort were Aubrey Wagner and Sophie Duis who added two points each, with Duis also pulling down six boards and Kollmann snagging five.
In the semi-final play on Tuesday, Nov. 12, the Lady Hawks fell to the 2019 Iroquois County Champions – the Watseka Lady Utes. Kollmann led the Lady Hawks with eight points and Meyer added five.
On Thursday, Nov. 14 of the tourney, the Lady Bats of Milford took third place over the CCGS/SPL team. Meyer led all scorers with 19 points and Milford’s Anna McEwen led the Lady Bats with 14. Sophie Duis pulled down nine rebounds.
On Wednesday, Nov. 20, both the Lady Hawks teams finished their regular season with wins at home against the Lady Bats of Milford. The 8th grade squad won 22-14 and finished their regular season with a record of 10-8. Haven Meyer led all scorers with 16 points while teammate Aubrey Wagner added two. Sophie Duis and Hannah Kollmann each hit a bucket for two while pulling down10 and nine boards, respectively.
In between the two games, the eighth grade players were recognized. Those honored were: Haven Meyer, daughter of Hanns and Ginger Meyer, who played basketball four years; Jenny Twiggs, daughter of Ryan and Elizabeth Maxfield of Crescent City, and Kristal Twiggs of Centralia, who played one year for the team; and Aubrey Wagner, daughter of Calvin and Alicia Wagner, who participated four years. As this is Coach Ginger Meyer’s last year as coach, she was honored by her team with special momentos.
The 7th grade squad won 31-18 with Kenleigh Hendershot leading all scorers with 10 points. Hannah Kollmann and Lauren Janssen added eight and seven points, respectively, Traeh Kissack added four, and Chloe Wagner hit for two to round out the Lady Hawks’ scoring.