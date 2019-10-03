The Crescent City Grade School/St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth girls’ varsity basketball team took on Iroquois West Tuesday, Sept. 24. Despite 14 points and strong play from Haven Meyer the Lady Hawks couldn’t get past Iroquois West, falling 25-33.
For the Lady Hawks, Hannah Kollmann added five points and seven rebounds, Sophie Duis added four more and pulled down eight rebounds, and Aubrey Wagner finished the game with two points. The Lady Raiders were led in scoring by Ilyana Nambo with 12.
The Lady Hawks had a special night for their game against Tri-Point, played at the Woodworth gym on Monday, Sept. 30. In observance of Childhood Cancer Month (September), a night of showing support for Levi Cross and his family, of Milford, was organized. Gold is the color of childhood cancers and blue and gold are the colors of the Lady Hawks. T-shirts with the saying “Raise a Hallelujah … Watch the Darkness Flee” were worn by several who attended the game, including the team, which wore them as warm-up shirts. Team members warmed up while Levi’s song,”Raise a Hallelujah” played.
Daniel, Pam and Liam Cross, along with several members of their family, made an appearance before the games started and expressed their appreciation of all the support shown towards their son, Levi, and their family. Pom-poms were sold to raise funds for the family with glow-in-the-dark wrist bands also available. The wrist bands represent “light in the darkness.”
For the Lady Hawks, the varsity squad won their game 26-14 with Aubrey Wagner leading the Hawks with 11 points. Teammate Haven Meyer added eight, Hannah Kollmann hit two buckets to add four, Lauren Janssen added another two points, and Sophie Duis,who went 1-for-2 from the line, pulled down nine rebounds. The Lady Hawks now stand at 2-1 on the season.