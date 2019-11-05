The season is in its wind-down for the CCGS/SPL Lady Hawks’ basketball program.
On Oct. 29, the eighth grade squad improved its record to 7-4 with a win over Bismarck in which Haven Meyer led all scorers with 18 points.
The Lady Hawks jumped out to an early lead in the first quarter, 9-3, and never looked back. Quarterly scores were 13-6 at the half, 21-13 at the end of the third, and 28-17 for the final.
Hannah Kollmann and Sophie Duis combined for eight pounds and 18 rebounds while Aubrey Wagner drove in a layup for two and pulled down seven boards.
Head coach Ginger Meyer said, “This was a good win. We’re playing well – really good defense, strong rebounds. It’s fun to coach the Lady Hawks!”
The Lady Hawks will be at JL Nash this Thursday, Nov. 7, with the first game starting at 5:30 p.m. Both the boys’ and girls’ teams will have action at CIHS on Saturday, Nov. 9, when they host Hoopeston. The first girls’ game starts at 10 a.m. and will be followed by the boys’ 7th and 8th grade games.
The Lady Hawks host Watseka at Crescent-Iroquois High School at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19. Their last home (CIHS) game of the season will be Eighth Grade Night on Wednesday, Nov. 20, against Milford. That night, the first game will start at 5 p.m., followed by the eighth grade game.