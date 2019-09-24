The Lady Hawks’ basketball team defeated Grant Park Sept. 18 on the home floor at Crescent-Iroquois High School. The Lady Hawks’ is a co-oped sport between Crescent City Grade School and St. Paul’s Lutheran School of Woodworth. Coaches for this season are Ginger Meyer and Mike Duis.
Haven Meyer led all scorers with 18 points while teammate Aubrey Wagner added eight. Hannah Kollmann rounded out the scoring with two. Sophie Duis pulled down eight rebounds and Kollmann grabbed seven.
Members of this year’s squad are: Eighth graders – Aubrey Wagner, Jenny Twiggs and Haven Meyer; seventh graders –Hannah Kollmann, Phoenix Twiggs and Lauren Janssen; sixth graders – Chloe Wagner, Traeh Kissack, Sophie Duis and Kenleigh Hendershot; and fifth grade – Brooklyn Gioja.