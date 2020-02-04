The Milford Lady Cats suffered a tough loss at home on Monday night when they hosted the 15-6 Schlarman Hilltoppers. The final score was 56-25.
Milford fell behind early on in the game with the Schlarman leading in the first quarter, 13-5. The Bearcats were only able to put up another five points in quarter two, to the Hilltoppers 11 putting the score at 24-10 at the half.
The Lady Cats put up another 15 points in the second half of play, but Schlarman added another 32 points to the board and secure the win over Milford with the final score of 56-25.
The loss comes shortly after the Lady Cats’ nine-game winning streak which was cut off by a loss to Bismarck-Henning 41-22 on Jan. 30.
Leading the team at the rim was Kaylee Warren. Warren picked up a total of 14 points to go alongside her seven rebounds during the match up. Abby Tovey grabbed five points of her own, as well as three rebounds while Jakki Mowrey and Jordin Lucht each had three points apiece. Maya McEwen also had eight rebounds.
The Lady Cats’ record on the season is now 17-9 and the team will look to take on Hoopeston for their final regular-season home game of the year on Feb. 6.