The Milford Lady Cats headed to Hoopeston on Dec.19 to take on the Hoopeston Cornjerkers. The Lady Cats managed to come away with a major victory with a final score of 46-14.
Leading the Lady Cats was sophomore, Abby Tovey. Tovey put up 23 total points on the night as well as seven rebounds. Kaylee Warren followed with 10 points alongside nine rebounds to end her night while Anna Hagan contributed eight points of her own as well as three steals.
The win against Hoopeston marked the final game of the year for the Lady Cats and the team will resume on Jan. 4 when they take on the Watseka Lady Warriors at home. The game will begin at 10 a.m.