After a second-half comeback, the Milford Lady Cats’ girls basketball team defeated the Hoopeston Cornjerkers during the teams’ senior night on Thursday with a final score of 47-34.
A three-pointer from Hoopeston’s Ali Watson to start the game gave Hoopeston the advantage early on with a score of 3-3. However, a successful three-pointer from Milford’s Kaylee Warren tied things up 3-3. With the score at 5-5 at the 4:16 mark, Watson is fouled and sent to the line to sink both of her free throw attempts but a layup from Milford’s Maya McEwen on their next possession once again tied up the score 7-7. The two teams continued to battle but ultimately, Hoopeston was able to end the first quarter with a five-point lead 14-9. The second quarter was scoreless until 4:41 on the clock when the Cornjerkers’ Watson landed a two-point shot to make the score 16-9. Hoopeston extended their lead once again when Addison Jones was fouled and sank her two free throw attempts making the score 18-9. With just under three minutes left in the first half of play, the Lady Cats’ Reyse Mussard was able to put the ball up for two-points giving Milford 11 points. Hoopeston’s Jones was fouled with 2:14 on the clock to once again make both of her free throws and extend the Conrjerkers’ lead 20-11. At the 57 second mark, the Lady Cats’ Jakki Mowrey was fouled and sent to the line where she made one of her two shots, making the score 20-12. The two teams were then able to grab two more points apiece to end the half with a score of 22-14.
The Lady Cats were able to rally the second half, picking up 16 points to Hoopeston’s nine in quarter three, holding the Cornjerkers to just a one-point lead heading into the final quarter 31-30. In the final eight minutes, the Lady Cats added another 17 points to the Cornjerkers’ three and managed to secure the victory 47-34.
Kaylee Warren led the charge for the Lady Cats, grabbing 25 points as well as earning her 1000 career point. Jordin Lucht followed with five points, five rebounds and two steals while Maya McEwen and Tiffany Schroeder each had four points and four rebounds apiece.
The win marked the Lady Cats’ final game of the regular season and will now look to move on to regional play on Feb. 10.