The Milford Lady Cats basketball team took down the Lady T-wolves on Thursday night at the Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic tournament. The final score was 60-29.
The victory marked Milford's first win of the tourney after falling to both Herscher and Bismarck-Henning, respectively, in the first two nights of the tournament. The Lady Timberwolves have struggled to get themselves a win so far in the tournament as well, making them 0-3 so far.
Leading the charge for the Lady Cats was Kaylee Warren. Warren finished her night of with a total of 17 points during the game as well as seven rebounds and three assists. Anna Hagan picked up 10 points of her own while Jakki Mowrey earned six points, seven assists and six steals. Tiffany Schroeder and Abby Tovey each had eight points a piece.
For Cissna Park, Kenadee Edelman led the team in total points with 12 followed by Mikayla Knake with 10 of her own.
The Cissna Park Tip-Off Classic tournament will end on Nov. 23 with the Lady Timberwolves looking to take on the Momence Redskins at 9 a.m. Milford will play their first game of the day at 1:30 and the championship game will take place at 4:30.