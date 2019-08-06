According to a press release, the 1921-22 Watseka Boys Basketball team will be one of the honorees for the 2019 Watseka High School Athletic Inspiration Award.
The 1921-22 team finished the season with a record of 27-2, reaching the Final Four of the 1922 State tournament. After the season, they received an invitation to Amos Alonzo Stagg's Interscholastic Invitational Tournament at the University of Chicago. They won their first game of the national tournament defeating Greely, Colo. with a score of 30-22.
The Warriors' season ended the next night when they lost 35-19 to Mt. Vernon, Ohio. The only other team that defeated the Warriors was Peoria High, 22-18, in overtime in the post season tournament.
The Warriors were coached by H.R. Gerhardt and claimed two championship titles during the season– the iroquois County Invitational over Wellington (28-24) and the IHSA State tournament district against East Lynn (39-13).
David Mitchell of San Francisco and 1975 graduate of Watseka High School has done some research on the team and news media accounts described the team as "a rough and rugged bunch of youngsters with exceptional ability and possessing the classiest basket tossers ever assembled in the eastern part of the state; all have played together four years."
Watseka High School Athletic Director, Barry Bauer, is asking for additional information about this team from the community, relatives, or anyone who may have info about the team. They are also trying to find any photos of the team and first names of the players, since the newspaper articles that they have only list last names.
Any additional information can be emailed to the Warrior Athletic Director at barry.bauer@watsekaschools.org.