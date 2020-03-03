The finalists from the previous home games for Country Financial’s “Joe’s Crazy Shot” competed for the cash prize on Feb. 21.
Each shooter was qualified at earlier games by making the farthest shots during those halftimes. During each event, the contestants start at the free throw line and progressively get farther away from the basket after a shot has been made.
This year, Brayden Walwer, a freshman at Watseka High School, was the winner. Walwer sank a shot from the opposite side of the court at the white volleyball line.
Walwer managed to beat out ten other contenders in DJ Wellmaker, Ryan Swartz, Sydney McTaggart, Quinn Starkey, Payton Schaumburg, Owen Swartz, Almir Ademi, Dane Martin, Kobi Stevens and Myles Lynch.
“I’ve been doing this for over ten years now,” said show runner and Country Financial insurance agent, Joe Lyznicki.
“The excitement continues to pick up steam with every season.”
Lyznicki can be contacted at 815-432-5240.