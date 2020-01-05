The Cissna Park Timberwolves' girls basketball team lost a close one on Saturday at the hands of the GCMS Falcons. The final score was 33-32.
GCMS got possession after tip-off to get things started and were able to put themselves on the board to start the game. However, the Timberwolves managed to battle back and tie things up 7-7 forcing the Falcons to call their first time out at around the 1:38 mark. When play resumed, a layup from Cissna Park's Kenadee Edelman put the Timberwolves on top 9-7 to end the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Falcons were able to pick up eight points to the Timberwolves' five and headed into halftime leading by one, 15-14.
To start off the second half of the game, the Falcons' Hannah Hathaway managed to sink a three point shot to extend their lead. Ryleigh Brown then managed to put up two points at the 6:45 mark making the score 20-14. Hathaway landed yet another three point shot with 5:20 left in the quarter to keep the Falcons in the lead over the Timberwolves. Cissna Park was finally able to get on the board in the third quarter when Lauren Kaeb was fouled while scoring a layup and sent to the free throw line to sink her extra point. Another foul, this time sending Mikayla Knake to the line after scoring her layup, put the Timberwolves back in the game with the Falcons leading by three 23-20. From there, the Falcons managed to put up four points to Cissna Park’s two to end the quarter on top, 27-22.
A foul sent Cissna Park's Bonnie Russell to the line at around the seven minute mark in the final quarter of play where she scored one of two free throws to make it a four point game. Abby Spiller was able to put up another two points which was soon answered by another Timberwolves basket to make the score 29-25 with 5:45 remaining. After another two points from the Falcons, Cissna Park's Mikayla Knake was able to sink another three pointer to make it a three point game. Knake once again found her opening to drive to the hoop and throw up a layup to put the score at 31-30. With just 1:41 remaining, the Falcons called a time out in an attempt to regroup. Knake was then able to break away down the floor to score and put the Timberwolves in the lead 32-31. However, with just 30 seconds remaining in the game the Falcons' Ryleigh Brown put up two points of her own to clench the victory 33-32.
Spiller and Hathaway both lead the Falcons at the rim scoring nine points a piece while Brown followed with eight points.
For the Timberwolves, Mikayla Knake led the charge with a total of 19 points.
"I really liked our effort today," said Cissna Park head coach, Anthony Videks.
"We really preach that with this group and now we are starting to see that effort on top of the execution. We still have some errors here and there, we are young so we are going to make mistakes but the mistakes are getting fewer and farther between."
The Falcons' head coach, Keri Dornbusch said she was happy her team could pick up the win after having so many days off over the break.
"I thought it was a good game to come back to. We played hard, and there's definitely some things we need to clean up, but we gutted it out and were able to come away with that win which was really good for us."
The Timberwolves will take on Clifton on the road on Jan. 9 while the Falcons will head to Fisher to take on the Bunnies on Jan. 6.