Donovan High School was the host of several sporting events over the weekend. First off, the Donovan Wildcats boys' basketball team hosted Gardner-South Wilmington. Unfortunately, GSW managed to defeat the Wildcats 54-40.
Leading Donovan in the game was Andy Onnen and Tate Caposieno with 13 total points. Onnen also had 12 rebounds while Caposieno picked up 2. Also contributing was Darrien Pocius with eight points.
The Wildcats then hosted the Iroquois West Raiders, who defeated Donovan 64-37.
Onnen once again led the team at the rim with eight total points to go alongside his six rebounds. A four way tie between Caposieno, Pocius, Micheal Paris, and Jesse Shell for six followed.
For the Raiders' side, Ryan Tilstra led the team in points with 22. Jack McMillan followed with 17 of his own while Zach Rice picked up six.
The Donovan Wildcats' next game will be at home against Illinois Lutheran after the new year on Jan. 10.
The Raiders will take on Blue Ridge on Jan. 3 on the road.
The Donovan and Iroquois West girls teams also played on Saturday before the boys game. Iroquois West defeated the Lady Wildcats 63-58.
Donovan led the way for the entirety of the first quarter, heading into the second with a score of 15-9. But, the Lady Raiders managed to bounce back to pick up 26 points in the second quarter while holding Donovan to just 11 heading into half time and ultimately allowing them to secure the victory.
Donovan's freshman, Paiton Lareau, led her team in total points picking up a whopping 24 at the rim as well as eight rebounds. Claudia Kilgore grabbed 12 points of her own as well as three rebounds while senior Jerzie Waltz had eight points and three rebounds.
The Donovan Lady Wildcats will take on Beecher at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 on the road while Iroquois West will face off with Illinois Lutheran at 11 a.m. on Jan. 4.