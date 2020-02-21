The Clifton Central Comets boy’s basketball team grabbed two victories this week.
The Comets faced off against the Manteno Panthers on Wednesday, taking the win 53-37>
Leading the Comets at the rim was Jacob Shoven. Shoven grabbed 22 total points during the game followed by Jay Lemenager with 11. Kyle Peters also contributed five.
The team turned around to face South Newton the following night and were able to grab yet another victory 54-40.
This time, Caleb Toberman led the charge in total points picking up 10, while Riley Meier grabbed eight of his own.
The Comets will play Iroquois West on the road on Feb. 21 for their final game of the season before regionals begin.