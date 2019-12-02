The Watseka Warriors’ and Clifton Central Comets’ boys basketball teams faced off with each other on Saturday night at Clifton High School. The Comets managed to defeat the Warriors with a score of 44-32.
Clifton got themselves up on the scoreboard first 3-0 to start off the game but Watseka returned the favor when Conner Curry passed the ball to Drew Wittenborn who managed to land a three pointer to tie up the score. Central was able to retake their lead however and finish off the first quarter up by 3 over the Warriors 10-7. Watseka remained right on the Comets trail heading in to half time, holding the Comets to just a one point lead to end the second quarter 16-15.
Unfortunately for the Warriors, some strong offensive plays from the Comets allowed them to extend their lead by 10 over Watseka in the third quarter 33-23. Watseka was unable to make up those points in the fourth quarter and falling to the Comets 44-32 to end the game.
Leading the Comets in total points was junior Jacob Shoven. Shoven finished off the game with two three-pointers to go along side his 19 points. Nathan Gray also finished off the night with two three-pointers as well to go with his 13 points. Jayson Harris and Trevor Meier each had four points.
For Watseka, Drew Wittenborn led with nine total points all earned by his successful three three-point shots. Sophomore Jordan Schroeder put up seven total points as well as one three pointer to end his night while Conner curry finished his night off with six points.
The Watseka Warriors will look to play at the Toyota St. Jo Classic tournament on Nov. 3 at 8 p.m. The Comets will head to Gardner-South Wilmington on Dec. 6 to face off with the Panthers ate 7 p.m.