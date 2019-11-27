The Watseka Warriors’ boys basketball team were able to take down the Oakwood Comets with a 10 point victory at home on Nov. 26 for their first game of the season. The final score was 50-40.
To start the game, Watseka junior, Drew Wittenborn, managed to put up seven unanswered points in rapid succession putting Watseka up on the board first. Another six points from Watseka’s Jordan Schroeder added to the lead over Oakwood to end the quarter holding the Comets to eight points.
The Comets were able to find their footing a little better in the second quarter of play, with Watseka leading at half-time by just seven points. However, turnovers would play a major factor during the game with the Comets giving up 23 to Watseka’s 14.
Leading the team in total points was Wittenborn, who grabbed a total of 13 on the night to go along side his six rebounds. Also earning double digits following Wittenborn was fellow junior, Conner Curry, who earned 11 points of his own.
Curry said he’s happy with what he saw during the game, but knows his team has yet to realize their full potential on the court.
“I thought for our first game, we played pretty well,” said Curry.
“There were a few fundamentals and other aspects that we need to get better at, so we are going to get refocused tomorrow and work on the little things that will help us in the future.”
Also helping out the Warriors was sophomore Jordan Schroeder. Schroeder ended his night with two successful three-point shots to help get him to his eight total points for the evening.
The Watseka Warriors’ next game will be at Clifton Central on Nov. 30. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.