The Milford Bearcats boys' basketball team picked up their fifth win of the season on Tuesday night during their match up with the Iroquois West Raiders. The final score was 59-52.
The two teams battled neck and neck to start off the game with each team failing to get themselves into double digits before the clock ran out. A late layup from Iroquois West saw the team up 8-5 just seconds before the end of the quarter, however a buzzer beating three point shot from Milford's Trey Totheroh tied the game up to move into the second quarter of play with an even score of 8-8. Milford was able to overtake Iroquois West in the second quarter, ending the half by just a three point lead 25-22.
The two teams continued to duke it out offensively until about the fourth quarter where Milford was able to make pick up some much needed points to break away from the Raiders and giving us the final score of the game, 59-52.
Totheroh led the Bearcats offensively, picking up a total of 26 points during the game. Tanner Sobkoviak added 12 points of his own to the score while Klaytin Hunsinger put up 10.
For the Raiders, Zach Gerling led the charge grabbing 13 total points to end his night. Jack McMillan followed with 10 while Ryan Tilstra grabbed nine.
The two teams are getting set to take part in the 18 annual Watseka Holiday Tournament. Iroquois West will take on Bishop-McNamara at 4:30 p.m. while Milford will face off against Cissna Park at 8:15 p.m. Both games will be played in Milford.