Both Cissna Park basketball teams defeated the South Newton Rebels on Tuesday night at home.
The night started off with the girls team, who managed to defeat the Rebels with a final score of 42-31.
Leading the Timberwolves was Mikayla Knake who managed 17 total points as well as five rebounds during the game. Bonnie Russell followed with eight points of her own and two rebounds while Kristen Walder ended her night with seven points and five rebounds.
The Cissna Park Lady Timberwolves are getting set to begin their stint in the SVC tournament where they will take on the Watseka Lady Warriors at 6 p.m. at Watseka High School.
The boys were also able to grab a win of their own, taking down the Rebels 60-46.
The Timberwolves were able to end the first quarter on top by just two points, 10-8, heading into the second quarter of play. From there, they were able to extend their lead to nine points to end the half 29-18. The third quarter saw South Newton battle back in an attempt to make up for the ground lost in the first half, holding the Timberwolves to just a six point lead moving into the final quarter of play with a score of 41-35. However, Cissna Park was able to pull out all of their stops and put up another 19 points to the Rebels’ 11 in the fourth quarter to take the victory with the final score of 60-46.
Ian Rogers led the Timberwolves at the rim, ending his night off with a total of 25 points and four three-pointers. Malaki Verkler grabbed 16 points of his own while Penn Stoller managed to pick up 12 points.
The Timberwolves move on to an 11-5 record on the season. They will host the Clifton Central Comets on Jan. 17 at 7:30 p.m.