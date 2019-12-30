The Central Comets boys' basketball team earned second place in their division at the Kankakee Holiday Tournament.
After defeating St. Francis de Sales in the first game of the tournament, the Comets moved on to face off against the Manteno Panthers in the second night of the tournament.
The two teams both fought hard to take the lead in the first quarter, which resulted in a tie of 15-15 moving into the second where Central was able to pull away from the Panthers and take charge picking up 18 points to Manteno's six going into the second half of play leading 33-21.
The Panthers regrouped in the third quarter however and outscored the Comets 16-8 and reducing Central's lead to just three points heading into the final quarter of play. Fortunately for the Comets, junior Jacob Shoven was able to grab the teams' 11 total points for the quarter while holding the Panthers off to nine points giving the Comets the victory 51-46.
Shoven finished his night off in the top spot for the Comets with a total of 18 points at the rim. Behind him were Nick Krueger, Kyle Peters and Mike Alberts each with eight points a piece while Jay Lemenager finished his night off with seven.
The win over Manteno allowed the Comets to move on to face St. Anne in the division championship game on Dec. 28. However, the Comets were slow to get moving out of the gate and allowed St. Anne to lead by 20 heading into the half 36-16. The lead proved to be too great for the Comets in the second half of play, resulting in a Cardinal victory and giving the Comets the runner up spot with a final score of 62-43.
Shoven and Peters were both named to the all tournament team.
The Clifton Central Comets will make their return back to regular season play on Jan. 3 when they host Herscher at home. The game will begin at 7:30 p.m.