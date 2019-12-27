The Clifton Central comets boys' basketball team beat out the St. Francis de Sales Pioneers during their first game at the Kankakee High School Holiday Tournament. The final score was 61-44.
Leading the Comets in total points was Jacob Shoven. Shoven picked up 29 points during the game, while Kyle Peters followed with 10.
This season marks the tournaments' 70 year. A total of 16 teams are participating in the event and will run through Dec. 28 with the championship game being played at 9:30 p.m.
The Comets will move on to face off against Manteno in the second day of the tournament. The game will be played at 3 p.m in the Kankakee High School gymnasium.