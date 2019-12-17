Day three of the IW Holiday Hoopla tournament went underway on Monday night.
Kicking off the night in Onarga was Clifton Central and the St. Anne Cardinals. Central came away with the win 53-30.
St. Anne came out of the gate on top, leading Central by six points with a score of 8-2 to end the first quarter. But, Central was able to pull together and rack up 15 points to the Cardinals' five to take the lead 17-13 at the half. Another 20 points from Clifton in the third quarter while holding St. Anne to just seven secured the victory, allowing them to move on to play Milford for the consolation championship game on Wednesday night.
Leading Central was Jillian Baker with 13 total points for night followed by fellow junior Kamryn Grice, who earned 12 points.
After the Central victory, the Milford Lady Cats took the floor to pick up a 40-32 win over Herscher.
Maya McEwen led the Lady Cats with 10 points and eight rebounds while Kaylee Warren followed with nine points of her own as well as nine rebounds. Jakki Mowrey and Tiffany Schroeder each grabbed six points a piece.
The tournament will conclude on Wed., Dec. 18 with Gardner-South Wilmington and Dwight battling it out for the championship game. Iroquois West will take on Hoopeston for the number three and four spot.