The Milford Bearcats’ boys basketball team defeated the Salt Fork Storm on Tuesday night at home. The final score was 51-46.
Things didn’t look good for the Bearcats to start out the game with Salt Fork taking a 26-13 lead over the Bearcats to close out the first quarter of play. The Bearcats’ Tanner Sobkoviak came out to start the second quarter by putting the ball up for two points to put the score at 26-15. Sobkoviak was later fouled and made both of his free throws and make it a nine-point game 26-17. After the Storm scored a quick four points to give them 30 points, Milford junior Trey Totheroh saw an opening to score a successful three-pointer and ended the first half with a score of 30-20.
A three-pointer from the Bearcats’ Luke McCabe after half-time reduced Salt Fork’s lead to seven. Another two-points from Totheroh made it a five-point game 30-25 and forced Salt Fork to call a time out with five minutes left in the third quarter. Salt Fork was able to grab four points after the timeout but two three-pointers in a row from the Bearcats’ Sobkoviak and Nick Allen, respectively, made it a three-point game 34-31 with just over three minutes left in the quarter. The two teams continued to battle moving into the fourth quarter of play with Salt Fork leading the Bearcats by just one point, 38-37. The Bearcats’ Sobkoviak started the final quarter of play by putting up a shot for two-points and overthrowing Salt Fork’s lead 39-38. From there, the Bearcats managed to hold off Salt Fork and take the victory at home with a final score of 51-46.
Sobkoviak led the Bearcats at the rim during the match up with Salt Fork. Sobkoviak racked up 23 points followed by 12 from Totheroh. McCabe and Allen each contributed eight points apiece.
The win puts the Bearcats’ record at 13-9 on the season. Their next game will be against the 9-11 Oakwood Comets on the road on Jan. 31.