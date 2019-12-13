The 18 annual Watseka Holiday tournament kicked off on Thursday night at both Watseka High School as well as Milford High School.
In game one, the Donovan Wildcats faced off against the Prairie Central Hawks. The Wildcats suffered a tough loss to the Hawks with a final score of 50-30.
The Wildcats struggled to keep up the pace with the Hawks offensively throughout the entirety of the game and were unable to ever recover.
Caleb Klecan led the Wildcats in total points for the night with eight. Michael Paris and Andy Onnen each followed with four points a piece of their own.
From there, Donovan will look to face off against Momence on Friday night.
The Watseka Warriors played second in the tournament, taking on the Westville Tigers in game two of night. The Warriors managed to defeat the Tigers handily with a 63-34 victory.
Leading the Warriors at the rim was Conner Curry. Curry put up 17 points for the Warriors in the game against Westville. Maddux Rigsby followed with 12 points of his own while Drew Wittenborn grabbed ten.
Watseka played yet again on Thursday night, this time defeating Tri-Point in a much closer game with the final score of 67-63.
Curry once again led the charge with 27 total points, 12 from three-point shots. Jordan Schroeder also grabbed 12 points in the game against Tri-Point while Wittenborn added another ten points to his night.
Watseka will take Friday night off but will be back in action in day three of the tournament on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Watseka High School.
At Milford High School, the Bearcats, Cissna Park and Iroquois West all three also competed.
Game one at Milford saw Iroquois West lose by eight to Bishop McNamara with a final score of 49-41. They will move on to face Hoopeston at 8:15 p.m. on Friday night in Watseka. Milford suffered defeat in both of their games, first falling to LaSalette 51-36 earlier in the night, and again to Cissna Park 56-48.