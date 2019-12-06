Hoopeston, IL– According to a press release, Hoopeston Area High School will be hosting a four-week long baseball camp beginning January 12, 2020.
Hoopeston Area High School baseball head coach, Rick Harbacek will direct the program in conjunction with U.S. Baseball Academy.
Classes are available for players 1-12 grades and are limited to seven players per coach.
Sessions will be offered in hitting, pitching, catching, fielding and base running and space will be limited.
Registration is now under way with discounts being offered through Dec. 24 when code HOLIDAY30 is entered during checkout.
Visit USBaseballAcademy.com or call 866-622-4487 for more information regarding the camp.