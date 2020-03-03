The Watseka Warriors’ boy’s baseball team began their first official practice of the year on March 2.
The team gathered in the high school’s gymnasium to run drills and focus on the fundamentals of the game by assigning players to stations. Each player spent roughly 30 seconds at each station where they focused on fielding ground balls, pop ups, as well as batting.
This year, the team is under new direction with Stephen Rigsby taking the helm and Michael Yates and Drew Watts assisting.
The Watseka Warriors’ boy’s baseball team finished off their season last year with a record of 11-16 and will look to take on Milford in their first game of the season on March 16.