Last week, the Watseka Utes’ baseball team were victorious in their first-round game of the IESA Baseball Regional defeating Momence 13-3 at Forrest Park.
Evan LaBelle picked up the win on the mound striking out five over fourinnings of relief. LaBelle also drove in a run.
Brayden Ketchum led the way on offense going three for three at the plate and driving in three runs. RBI’s also came off the bats ofHagen Hoy, Lathan Bowling, Ben Guimmond, Austin Marcier, and Quinn Starkey.
Aiden Morris and James Newell also scored multiple times in the contest.
The Utes’ season ended with a 10-0 loss to Beecher on Saturday the Utes season ended with a 10-0 loss to Beecher in the second round of the regionals.