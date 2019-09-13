The Watseka Utes baseball team advanced their record to 7-2 on the season after defeating the Momence Redskins 13-0 on Tuesday.
Austin Marcier pitched a complete five inning game earning himself a shutout, striking out six and yielding only one hit.
On offense, Marcier led the way driving in three runs while scoring a pair. Aiden Morris and Lathan Bowling each had a pair of hits. Brayden Ketchum, Myles Lynch, and Morris each scored twice. Quinn Starkey recorded four walks on the day and was credited with an RBI.