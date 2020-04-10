MILFORD — The Milford Bearcat baseball program is very proud to announce the commitments of three seniors (Caleb Atwood, Alex Barney, and Tanner Sobkoviak) to play collegiate baseball, according to a press release by the team.
Caleb Atwood, son of Tyler and Michelle Atwood of Sheldon, will be attending Bryant & Stratton College located in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bobcats are a NJCAA DII baseball school and are led by head coach Vince Licursi. The program is new, which creates a great opportunity for Caleb to
contribute immediately within an ambitious program. He will be studying business.
Alex Barney, son of David and Tina Barney of Sheldon, will be attending Eureka College. The
Red Devils are a NCAA DIII baseball school and are led by head coach Jerry Rashid. The program has improved each year under Coach Rashid’s tenure and Alex looks to be a key contributor to their continued success on the mound and at the plate. Alex will also be playing football for the Red Devils, extending his playing career beyond the MCP program. He plans on studying criminal justice.
Tanner Sobkoviak, son of Jeff and Michelle Sobkoviak of Sheldon, will be attending Kankakee
Community College. The Cavaliers are a NJCAA DII baseball school and are led by head coach Todd Post. The storied program won its first National Championship in 2017 and competes at the highest level year in and year out. Tanner looks to contribute to extending that success on the
mound. He will be participating in general studies for the time being.
2019 individual stats:
Caleb Atwood– .473 AVG, 35 H, 13 2B, 2 HR, 34 RBI, 1.324 OPS
Alex Barney– 40.1 IP, 57 K, 13 BB, 1.38 ERA
.459 AVG, 34 H, 6 2B, 3 HR, 20 RBI, 1.244 OPS
Tanner Sobkoviak– 25.2 IP, 5 W, 40 K, 1.90 ERA
.395 AVG, 32 H, 5 2B, 28 RBI, .930 OPS