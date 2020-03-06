The Milford Bearcats’ boy’s baseball team conducted practice in the Sheldon Gym this week. During their practices, the team has been preparing for the upcoming season by working on fielding, hitting and the like to hone their craft.
“Our kids are very committed and excited to be here on a daily basis. This is only our fourth day of practice but our motto is ‘we don’t have bad practices’,” said head coach Greg DeWerff.
“There is a one hundred percent buy in from our guys. They’re learning to be great teammates and we just need a complete focus on the daily process. If we’re all in on that, life is going to be pretty good for us.”
The team currently has 12 members of the varsity team and are looking to improve on their last season record of 17-9.