The Iroquois West 12U All Star baseball team tried their luck by entering the Bob Hayes 12U Tournament in Goodland, Ind. On Friday, they were matched up against the North White County All Stars. It started off as a pitchers duel. Iroquois West was able to wear down the starting pitcher and score 11 runs in the last two innings to come away with a 2-12 victory.
In the next game on Saturday, Iroquois West wasn’t able to hold down the bats of the Benton County All Stars. After the drubbing was over, the Benton County Bison had won by a score of 25-4. That placed Iroquois West in the losers bracket and forced them to play a second game on Saturday. In order to avoid elimination, Iroquois West was no longer able to rest their best pitchers. North White County was hoping to avoid facing them a second time. Iroquois West used that pitching to win by a score of 17-5. That placed Iroquois West with 1 loss in the Championship game versus Benton County who had 0 losses.
The Championship game took place on Sunday with Iroquois West needing to win to avoid elimination and force another game to become champions. In a battle of two teams playing hard and wanting to win, Iroquois West was able to tie the game at 6 in the top of the 5th inning with a home run by Elliot Martinez. IW was able to keep the score tied at the end of 6 innings to force extra innings to be played. IW scored 1 run in the top of the 7th, but the Bison managed to push 1 run across to tie the game at 7. IW scored 2 runs in the top of the 8th and made that hold up as they retired the Bison 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 8th. It was an epic battle that IW won 9-7 and with that win they earned a shot to win the championship.
The 2nd Championship Game started with IW taking a 0-3 lead after 1 inning and pushing it out to 4-11 after 4 innings. In the 5th inning, the Bison score 4 unanswered runs to make it 8-11. The Bison loaded the bases in the top of the 6th with 2 outs. With the tension building on each pitch, the Bison’s batter was called out on strikes to end the game with a final score of 8-11 and all three runners stranded on base. The Iroquois West 12U All Stars claimed the Championship of the Bob Hayes 12U All Star Tournament with the win.
After a 2-4 start in their first six games, the IW 12U All Stars went 12-2 to finish with a 14-6 record and 3 consecutive tournament championships. Each championship was special, but the Bob Hayes Tournament provided the toughest challenge. Three consecutive “must win” games provided pressure and the boys persevered with positive attitudes, good at bats, throwing strikes, and making plays on defense. The boys listened to their coaches, played hard in all circumstances, and played to have fun throughout all the tournaments and these efforts led to a lot of success on the baseball diamond.