The Ford-Iroquois Post 432 Indians Junior Legion baseball team, coached by Milford High School baseball head coach Greg DeWerff, defeated Eureka to win the District 4 championship with a score of 4-3.
The team will now advance to the state tournament in Milan on August 1.
The team consists of 13 players from the Donovan, GCMS, Milford, PBL, and Prairie Central areas.
Donovan's Brodi Winge picked up the win with 6 innings pitched with Ethan Garard (GCMS) picking up the save.
Offensively, Donovan's Andy Onnen was 1-3 at the plate with one triple while Ethan Garard was 1-4 with a double. Nathan Kallal was 2-3 with two singles while Nick Allen was 1-3. Luke McCabe and Braden Roesch were each 1-4.