The morning of August 10 saw many high school athletes around the state of Illinois finally able to return back to their sport of choice for the upcoming fall sports season. However, with the mandates put in place by the governor’s office, as well as the IHSA guidelines, this year’s season is going to look and feel much different than ever before.
Among the many teams gearing up for the year’s abnormal season is the Watseka Warriors’ golf team. The team is made up of 22 boys and 10 girls and coach Darin Hartman says he’s proud of his athlete’s reactions to the many alterations to the season.
“My kids aren’t the type to sit and complain,” said Hartman.
“On Monday, they changed it so players have to wear the masks. So, Monday morning at practice they didn’t have to wear one but by Monday afternoon they had to wear one all over the course. The only time they can take it off is when they’re hitting.”
Teams are also required to receive temperature checks at the start of each practice, maintain social distancing, and refrain from using any equipment other than their own. Hartman maintained that his athletes have adjusted to the spontaneity of the changes and are not the type to stop them from going out and doing what is expected of them.
“The kids have been great about it. There’s been no complaining and they’ve been good about it all and I think that all goes back to what type of kids they are.”
For Hartman, the biggest adversity his team and his coaching staff alike have had to face is time.
“Instead of being out and helping at the start of practice, I have to take temperatures and get all of that stuff done. I tell the kids to try and get here early so we can get all of that stuff done so that we can practice that whole time. So, really time has been the biggest thing for us,” he said.
“Another thing that really hurts is not being able to grab a kids club and show him something. You can’t share equipment, so those little bitty things are just really tough right now.”
The team takes on their first opponent on Monday, when they head to Hubbard Trail to take on Hoopeston and Hartman said he is just glad his team is able to compete at all.
“I hope we can get a season in. I think the kids need it. With kids being away from stuff for so long, I was glad to see they are letting golf and tennis play. To us, it gives the kids a little bit of hope that things are going to return back to normal. It’s been nice, even with the restrictions.”