Skyler Norder is finishing his time as student of the week for Jody Munsterman’s fourth grade classroom at Crescent City Grade School. His parents are Chad Norder of Crescent City, who helps farm and is a truck driver, and Ashley Tiernan, a factory worker, who lives in Kentland, Ind. He has two brothers: Ben, a 2nd grader at CCGS, and Bentley, 3. He has a pet cat, Raven, at Mom’s, and he has a tiger-striped cat, Tigger, at Dad’s.
He enjoys playing basketball, football and baseball; he likes spending time with his friends, he enjoys his PS4, and though not an avid reader, “I kindda like to read the Guiness World Book(s) of Records.” He also enjoys art and painting. As for sports, he has participated in Watseka Little and Major leagues, and he is hoping to play basketball as a fifth grader next year.
Asked about a bucket list, Skyler said he wants to go to California and other places, but the top three items, he said, are “I want to find gold, I want to be popular, and I want to be a professional basketball player and make lots of money.”
To make fourth grade better, he said, “I want to be the teacher to make fourth grade better. I would add extra recesses every day and snacks after PE.” He is already looking forward to junior high “because I’m really good at math and I look forward to learning new things (in math) and I’m getting closer to graduation.” He plans to eventually attend Iroquois West High School because “if I want to, I can play football there, or baseball or basketball.”
As to furthering his education, he plans to be “either an auto mechanic or … I guess I don’t know!” After he has completed auto mechanic school, he may choose to be a mechanic in Tennessee. Predicting where he may be in 20 years, he replied, “I’ll say, honestly, I’ll buy a house and pay a lot of bills which isn’t good. I might not live in Tennessee but I’m not sure where.”
Skyler and his classmates recently finished a unit of study on US presidents and politics. His own project on Thomas Jefferson convinced him this president was the best “because he signed the Declaration of Independence, which made us not have war.” He would have no problems running as president, and in his opinion, he’d nominate himself “because I think I would make the US better – I would say everything is free.” For his first day in the Oval Office his schedule would be like this: “If I had paperwork, I’d get all that done, then I’d eat – I’d have a cookie and a vanilla shake.”
He credits Mrs. M (whom he lists as his favorite teacher) for being his biggest inspiration because “when someone gets in trouble, we have to circle up and she talks to the whole class on working on our best behavior.” His favorite school-time moments are “when we have our parties.” His best lessons so far this year have come in “math because every time we do like subtracting fractions it was so easy for all the class,” noting he thought it would be a hard process to learn. As some students tend to daydream, Skyler was asked what he would daydream about in class:”Me having free stuff – like a house or car or furniture.”
His best friends are “my whole class,” and baseball friends Braden Shepherd, Hayden, Caleb Musterd, another Caleb and Jacob. Family members he wanted to mention were his grandmother Nancy “Granny” Henrichs of Crescent City, Grandpa Greg Norder of Sheldon, Grandma Lori Just of Sheldon, Aunt Jasmine of Bloomington, and Uncle Lucas and Aunt Jessica Henrichs’ family, which includes cousins Jacob, Lydia, Jameson, Jonathan and Layton.
Skyler is superstitious, especially if he breaks something or spills something on electronics. His lucky number is 6 as that “was my baseball team number – I struck a lot of people out.” His favorite pieces of technology are the PlayStation, computer, television, tablet and phone. He’s not sure which super hero he would be but his super power would be “a super punch that I would punch bad guys so far they’d be out of the big city.”
To improve the school, “I would have a morning PE, then go to recess, then math, then we’d color, go to lunch, then 30 minutes of recess, then treats and snacks, PE, then more treats and snacks,” he said. To improve the community he would say “no littering and we should have bike ramps at the park and a go-cart track where they already have the go-carts or you can take your own.” To make the world a better place, he suggests, “stop littering and make everything free. No bills – definitely no bills!” In fact, if he were to give a speech before the entire US, “I’d talk about making everything free.”
His life philosophy is “do for yourself,” he said. “Since I don’t make all A’s and B’s all the time, I’d like to make myself get better grades.” His pet peeve is “people who chomp their food with their mouths open.” He feels he is old enough to “definitely stay home alone” and, in his opinion, the dumbest rules he’s ever heard of is “no running in school and no talking in class ‘cause you should be able to talk when you want, and no hitting because when someone annoys you, you should be able to hit them.”
If he could switch places with anyone in the world, it would be “Donald Trump because I don’t really like Donald Trump and he kindda rules the world and if I tried I’d probably make it better because there’d be no bills or taxes and everything would be free.” His idea of the perfect day would be “to have snacks and drinks and hot cocoa with marshmallows and cookies – we could watch YouTube and play games all day.”
Given a large box of Lego’s, he would build “a castle with a moat around it, then I’d build a farm set.” This year he’d like to find “a lot of money” in his Easter basket and during summer break he’s looking forward to go with Granny to 6 Flags Over Great America.
Here are some of the things on Skyler’s favorites list: Sandy the Squirrel on Spongebob Squarepants as his favorite actress; “Jumanji – The Next Level” is his favorite movie, and Tom Kenny is his favorite actor as he voices the main character in his favorite television show – “Spongebob Squarepants.” His favorite author is Jeff Kinney who wrote his favorite reading series – “Diary of a Wimpy Kid,” though he also likes to read the “Dog Man” series. His favorite subject is math, his favorite animals are the parrot, dog and cat; his favorite holidays and occasions are “Christmas, my birthday and Thanksgiving when we go to Uncle Lucas’ (Henrichs)” in Forrest.
Green is his favorite color, he prefers wearing shorts with a tank top or a nice short-sleeve shirt, but he also likes khakis, PJs and jeans; the Chicago Bears’ Khalil Mack is his favorite athlete as “I like to watch him sack other quarterbacks I don’t like;” and his favorite sports teams are “my Fine Line Painting baseball team, the Bulls, Bears, Red Sox and college team Florida State.” He prefers listening to country music, his favorite song is “Another One Bites the Dust” and his favorite restaurants are Texas Roadhouse, Cracker Barrel and Steak ‘n Shake “for the shakes.”
He loves lasagna, chili, hamburgers, Salisbury steak and chicken noodle soup; his favorite veggie is celery with peanut butter, his favorite fruits are bananas and apples, and asked about a favorite comedian he said “a lot of people make me laugh, like my classmates and family.” His favorite toy as a child was “a little wagon,” but he doesn’t remember where he got it. He chose Spongebob Squarepants as the cartoon character he is like “because I’m a good cook like him and I like to annoy people like Spongebob annoys Squidward.” The best present he ever got was “a PS4 from Santa.”
If he could live anywhere in the world it would “be a choice between California and Florida ‘cause they both have areas I don’t like. California has earthquakes and Florida has hurricanes.”
His idea of the perfect birthday is “to go to LegoLand, getting a lot of money and maybe going back to Wisconsin Dells.” His guests would include “my Dad, Bentley, me and, of course, Benny has to go; Granny and Uncle Lucas’ family and my friend Parker.” His cake would be one-half vanilla and one-half chocolate, and his ice cream would be cookies ‘n cream.