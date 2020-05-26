The Iroquois County Administrative Center Offices for county clerk, county treasurer, assessment, zoning and finance will re-open to the general public May 28 for those wishing to conduct county business, according to information from county board chairman John Shure. The County Highway Department will remain closed until further notice, but available by appointment.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department is open to the public by appointment only.
“It is recommended that all visitors take appropriate precautions include wearing protective masks
and maintaining social distancing of 6 feet minimum,” Shure said in the press release. “Also, the county recommends that everyone wishing to conduct county business utilize alternative methods such as email, U.S. mail, telephone, etc. whenever possible. Thank you for your cooperation.”