With a new year, many people are reflecting on past projects and future endeavors. The Times-Republic posed some questions to John Shure, chairman of the Iroquois County Board, about what the board got accomplished in 2019 and what lies ahead in 2020. Below are the questions asked and his responses.
Times-Republic: While it is obvious that Iroquois County had a number of accomplishments in 2019, what would you say is the greatest accomplishment of the year and why?
John Shure: In terms of physical accomplishment, the completion of the project to upgrade the County Facilities by implementing Energy Conservation Measures ranks at the top of the list. These included a new Chiller for the Courthouse and Jail; an LED lighting upgrade throughout all departments as well as the exterior lighting; a Building Envelope Infiltration upgrade for all buildings; and upgrades to the Cooling Tower, HVAC controls, and Water Fixtures. This will result in saving many thousands of taxpayer dollars and will position us to be in the forefront of efficient energy usage for many years to come.
Times-Republic: You have worked closely with Watseka Mayor John Allhands, Rep. Tom Bennett and other officials in both Illinois and Indiana on ways to help curb flood issues in the area. What can you tell us about those meetings and how they are progressing?
John Shure: Following the flood of February, 2018 it was decided by several officials including Representative Bennett, Mayor Allhands, and myself that it was time to take aggressive action to remediate the constant threat of floods as the floods themselves are so devastating to the citizens and the economy of the County. So we began attending meetings in Indiana and Illinois to develop relationships with other organizations and learn what things might be done in Iroquois County. One thing that stood out was that there is no Entity in Iroquois County with responsibility and authority to address the Flood Problem. Officials in Kankakee County developed a similar mindset towards flooding issues.
On July 1, 2019 the State of Indiana overhauled and re-established the Kankakee River Basin and Yellow River Basin Development Commission under IC 14-13-9 to address nearly a century of mounting water resource challenges in Northwest Indiana. The commission now consists of a nine member panel representing eight Northwest Indiana counties and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. Significantly, this includes two non-voting representatives of Iroquois and Kankakee Counties in Illinois serving as advisory members.
All of the above has resulted in a proposal that will appear on the ballot at the March 17 primary for the establishment of a River Conservancy District in Iroquois County as authorized by Illinois Statute 70 ILCS 2105. A River Conservancy District is governed by a Board with the authority to engage in Flood Control projects as well as enhancing recreational activities. The District in Iroquois County will encompass the townships of Concord, Belmont, Middleport, and Iroquois as well as the area one mile on either side of the Iroquois River going north from Iroquois Township to the Kankakee County border. Only registered voters residing within the proposed District will be eligible to vote. This is an opportunity for meaningful action to take place and I urge voters to go to the polls on March 17 and vote YES to approve this proposal. Floods are a Black Eye on the whole County, a drag on economic progress and the environment, and it needs to be fixed.
Times-Republic: What can local political leaders, business leaders and residents do to help IEDA, local chambers and others in pursuit of economic development for the area?
John Shure: There are two key ingredients here that I think need to be addressed. The first is participation. Quite honestly there are areas of the County that are not as well represented in IEDA as should be the case. Iroquois County is blessed with a dedicated group of leaders, but there is a need for more input and new blood with new ideas. We work best as a team, working together, towards common goals.
The second ingredient that directly affects our economy is the shopping habits of the citizens. Shopping local has a huge effect on tax revenue for local governments. It also affects the local job market and small businesses. Shopping outside of the county along with online shopping accounts for the demise of rural counties everywhere. I am not questioning the right that everyone can choose where they buy, but people also need to understand that wherever one shops is where they are subsidizing the economy of that area: that money that goes to pay for roads and police protection etc.
Times-Republic: What are some of the financial constraints the county faces, and how is the county board working to alleviate those in 2020?
John Shure: The financial constraints faced by the County can be stated quite simply: our revenues are not keeping pace with increases in operating costs. Wage increases for employees and costs for materials are ongoing and never ending. Population decreases affect county revenues. As noted previously, shopping habits have changed considerably with resulting negative effects on revenues although some measures have been taken by the State to collect revenue from online purchases. Our Elected Officials and Department Heads have been very cooperative managing their budgets and making cuts wherever possible. And I am pleased to report that the County continues to operate with a balanced budget.
Times-Republic: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing the Iroquois County Board in 2020?
John Shure: The biggest challenge in 2020 will be to continue operating in the black and to keep abreast of the many new laws and mandates coming from Springfield. As laws sunset and new ones come into existence we have to remain flexible to comply and fund as needed. Public Safety remains at the top of the list: our Sheriff is adding two deputies and the 911Center is adding Next Gen equipment. Also, there is a growing OPIOID problem that concerns all citizens and aspects of county government, not just law enforcement. We live in a dynamic society and the County has to be flexible to keep pace.
Times-Republic: What are you looking forward to for the county in 2020?
John Shure: I believe that 2020 will be a year of change and adjustment. Those who do this successfully will reap great rewards. I am optimistic that Iroquois County will be at the forefront. This is a great place to live and work. We need to look at it in a positive way and work together. The County Board will continue operating with a balanced budget, at the same time working to protect the health, safety, welfare, and property values of all citizens.