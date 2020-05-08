Iroquois County residents have been working together well during the current novel coronavirus, COVID-19, pandemic.
County board Chairman John Shure made that announcement at Thursday’s county press conference.
He said the county is still working within the state and federal guidelines.
“Over the past several weeks there have been individuals speaking forth to question the authority of Gov. Pritzker to issue his most recent executive orders,” Shure said. “In some cases these same individuals are advocating that individual counties and health departments should repudiate the governor’s orders and end the shutdown, open up, resume business as it was.
“The problem with this approach is that it is not legal,” Shure said. “Counties and health departments only have the power and authority granted them by Illinois statutes. Nowhere does it state that county boards and/or health departments have the right to override or authority to take actions in direct violation of state and federal laws and orders.
“Some have said the county board should instruct the health department to disregard the governor’s orders. Same rules apply here also. The county board has no statutory authority to set policy for/or tell the health department what to do. The issues that have raised shall rightfully be decided by the Illinois Supreme Court.
“All of us are tired and bored with the shelter-in-place order,” Shure said. “We want it to end. We get that. We recognize that many local businesses are closed and others are suffering a loss of revenue. Well, you can county Iroquois County government in that boat, too. The county expects to sustain a serious loss in revenue this year as a result of the shutdown.
“While law enforcement and other essential county services will not be affected, there will be some adjustments made in how business is done. For now the administrative center and highway departments will remain closed to the public. All government functions are being maintained, however, and those desiring county services are asked to contact the appropriate department to arrange an appointment or other means to transact their business. Contrary to a statement printed recently in a local newspaper, county business should not be directed to any county board member. All county departments are functional and available for county business,” Shure said.
“So one may ask ‘is this worth all the sacrifice and inconvenience just to keep the virus from spreading’ and mane most will get it anyway unless a treatment and vaccine are found. Each one must answer that for himself. But also ask the committed healthcare worker and first responder if it is worthwhile as they go day after day, many times working 16 to 18 hour shifts as they face the virus straight on with their patents with whom they are committed to help, all the while knowing the odds of them contracting the disease are not in their favor and some have done exactly that, even here in Iroquois County.
“As what would things be like today if back in early March the governor had said ‘I can’t act because it isn’t clear that I have the authority to take action’. There are many difficult questions to ponder, but perhaps the most important is what will happen if we go back to 'normal' too soon. Will there be a large uptick in infections and deaths? Is restarting the economy more important than managing this pandemic? Is there a way to do both, restart the economy and manage the pandemic?
“On Tuesday of this week the governor announced a new plan called Restore Illinois. Most everyone has heard about this plan by now, but I want to take a few minutes to touch on the highlights,” Shure said.
“This plan divides the state into four regions and has five phases through which each region is supposed to navigate separately in order to return to normal. Iroquois County is located in the central region. At the present time we are in phase two and are not likely to enter phase three until May 29 at the earliest. It is important to note that the ability of Iroquois County to enter the next phase is dependent entirely upon the combined performance of all counties within the central region. It is also possible for a region to regress back to an earlier phase if certain criteria are not met.
“In conclusion, I want to thank the citizens of Iroquois County for their cooperation and patience as we work together through this crisis,” he said. “Your use of good judgment and common sense have stood out and it is inspiring to have the support of the people we serve. By working together we will conquer this challenge.”
The Restore Illinois phases include: phase 1, rapid spread; phase 2, flattening the curve; phase 3, recovery; phase 4, revitalization; and phase 5, Illinois restored.
Iroquois County, Shure said, is in phase 2, with gatherings of more than 10 are not allowed. Non-essential travel is discouraged. remote learning in schools is in place and child care in groups of 10 or fewer is allowed for essential workers. Outdoor recreation of walking, hiking, biking are permitted, and selected state parks are open. Boating and fishing is permitted. Golf courses are open. Essential manufacturing is allowed, with non-essential businesses required to working from home except for minimum basic operations. Bars and restaurants are open for delivery, pickup and drive through only. Personal care services and health clubs are closed and essential retail stores are open with restrictions while non-essentials stores are open for delivery and curbside pickup.
Moving to the next phase is determined by the case positivity rate in each region and measures of maintaining regional hospital surge capacity, according to information from the state. That includes “At or under a 20 percent positivity rate and increasing no more than 10 percentage points over a 14-day period and no over all increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illnesses for 27 days and the available surge capacity of at least 14 percent of ICU beds, medical and surgical beds and ventilators”. It also inlaces testing for all patients, health care workers, first responders, people with underlying conditions and residents and staff in congregate living facilities and tracing and monitoring within 24 hours of diagnosis.