The Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office and the Iroquois County Coroner’s Office are investigating a homicide in Milford.
At about 6 a.m. Dec. 14 sheriff’s deputies were called to Milford for a burglary. Upon sheriff’s deputies arrival a deceased subject was located inside the residence, according to the news release from the sheriff’s office. Sheriff’s investigators and the coroner arrived and requested Crime Scene Investigators from the Illinois State Police.
The scene is being processed and an autopsy will be conducted in Kankakee County at a later time.
The investigation is ongoing.