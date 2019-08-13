Sheldon Fun Days is setting up three days of fun events, which is hopefully becoming a tradition for many.
Sheldon Fun Days, put on by the Sheldon T.I.E.S. committee, is working under the idea that its annual event will be “family fun activities that will bring new traditions and carry on old ones”, said committee member Jodie Havens.
Friday the fun begins.
At 1 p.m. the library will have begin its book sale until closing time.
For the adults, the beer tent opens at 5 p.m. and it will close at 2 a.m. At 6 p.m. there will be a cash bash with DJ Applejack.
For the kids there will be a paint and create set up at 5 p.m.
Minute to Win It will begin at 6:30 p.m. at the main stage.
Family movie night will show Aquaman at 8:30 p.m. at the community center lawn.
Saturday morning activites start early.
At 7 a.m. the Masonic Lodge will have breakfast until 10 a.m.
There will be “coffee shop talk” at the fire department at 8 a.m.
Slow Boys Tractor Club will open up registration at 9 a.m. at Fourth and Main streets. The tractor ride will begin at 10 a.m, and the antique tractor and engine show will start then, too.
There will be the EB Detailing Top 25 car show on Center Street.
The library will open up to continue its book sale. There will be a cooling center set up inside, as well.
“We’re really wanting to focus on kid activities,” Havens said.
Toddler time sensory play will be at 10 a.m.
At 10:30 a.m. slip ’n slide kickball will start. Registration will be at 10 a.m.
At noon and at 4 p.m. kids can play with giant bubbles ad chalk in the park.
The firefighters will have a waterball competition for both kids and adults.
The beer tent will open at noon. There will be a bean bag tournament then and there, too. Registration will be at 11:15 a.m.
People are invited to make their own sundaes at 1 p.m. in the community center.
The town hall will have an open house until 5 p.m.
At 2 p.m. there’s painting in the park at the beer tent.
The kiddie carnival opens up at 2 p.m. There will be sno-cones, face painting, slime booth, kid crafts, popcorn, games of chance and other activities for kids.
At 5 p.m. adult relay races will start. Preregistration is required.
In the beer tent at 5:30 p.m. Whiskey Acres, with Sheldon native Nick Nagele, will have “happy hour” with a tasting of its goods. This will go on until 7 p.m.
Rolling video games will be set up from 6-9 p.m.
Hooping Hollywood and Friends will be at the community center lawn at 7:30 p.m.
The family movie Wonder Park will be on the community center lawn at dusk, about 8:30 p.m.
HolleyDrive will perform at the beer tent at 9 p.m..
At 11 p.m. the Mr. Wonderful competition will start at the beer tent, which will close at 2 a.m.
Sunday will have the baby contest at the fire hall beginning at 10 a.m. The kiddie carnival will begin then too.
At 10:30 a.m. the community worship service will feature Behold, and there will be a potluck lunch to follow at the community center.
The grand parade registration and line up will be at 11 a.m. at Fourth and Main streets. The parade will begin at 2 p.m.
Cold Blooded Creatures program will start at noon in the park.
The beer tent will open at noon, too. It’ll close at 6 p.m.
There will be a hula hoop competition at 1 p.m.
Free popsicles will be in the park at 1:30 p.m.
The grand prize raffle will be at 2 p.m. The raffle is sponsored by local businesses, individual donors and the Sheldon T.I.E.S. with tickets available for sale all weekend at the beer tent.
At 3 p.m. Lillie’s slime booth will be set up, and there will be a free kids play and craft area, as well.
“It’s old fashion, small town fun,” Havens said.