Riverside Healthcare and the Riverside Family Birthing Center are pleased to welcome Kankakee County's first baby of the new decade, according to a news release.
Baylor Lynn was born at 4:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020 to Curtis Marcott and Jessica White of Sheldon.
At birth, Baylor weighed 8lbs. 2oz. and was 21 inches in length. Riverside Medical Group's Grazelda Kwakye-Ackah, MD (Dr. Zelda) delivered the baby. Baylor and her parents received a gift basket complimentary of the Riverside Marketplace Gift Shop filled with toys and supplies for the newborn.