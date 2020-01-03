A Sheldon couple had the first baby born at Riverside Healthcare and the Riverside Family Birthing Center in 2020 and a Buckley couple had the first baby born at Gibson Area Hospital (GAH) Baby Central.
Below is the information from each of the respective hospitals.
Riverside:
Riverside Healthcare and the Riverside Family Birthing Center are pleased to welcome Kankakee County’s first baby of the new decade.
Baylor Lynn was born at 4:36 a.m. Jan. 1, 2020, to Curtis Marcott and Jessica White of Sheldon.
At birth, Baylor weighed eight pounds two ounces and was 21 inches in length. Riverside Medical Group’s Grazelda Kwakye-Ackah, MD (Dr. Zelda) delivered the baby. Baylor and her parents received a gift basket complimentary of the Riverside Marketplace Gift Shop filled with toys and supplies for the newborn.
Gibson Area Hospital:
Gibson Area Hospital (GAH) Baby Central welcomed Ellie Nicole Good as the first baby of 2020. Ellie Nicole arrived at 7:35 a.m. Jan. 1, weighing seven pounds, three ounces and measuring 20 inches long. Delivered by Bernadette Ray, M.D., Ellie Nicole was welcomed into the world by her parents MicKayla Parker and Dakota Good from Buckley.
The family was presented with a gift basket filled with baby items donated by the Gibson Area Hospital OB Department including a Sherpa-lined blanket, bath robe, swaddle and receiving blankets, headband bows, comb and brush set, plush toy hippo, ABC teething crinkle book, bib, pacifier and teething toy, three-piece outfit, two sleepers, and other items for the family that were specially chosen from the Gibson Area Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. They also received $100 in Paxton Bucks from the Gibson Area Hospital Administration.