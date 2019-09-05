On Sept. 4 more than 45 chamber members and guests attended the Business After Hours hosted by the American Legion Post #23, according to a news release.
Amanda Hibbs, executive director of the chamber, welcomed all in attendance and shared this was the Legion’s first time hosting a BAH. Those in attendance visited, networked and were treated to refreshments.
Hibbs introduced Legion Commander Lyle Kofoot, who thanked everyone for attending. He then shared the Legion’s upcoming events and activities. Kofoot introduced his officers and shared that the Legion is celebrating 100 years and that the Legion facility is available to rent if anyone is interested. Attendees were able to look around the facility and enjoy Legion Park. Those who wish to, can contact the American Legion Post #23 by calling 815-432-4442.
Business After Hours is a program of the Watseka Area Chamber of Commerce, designed to provide networking opportunities for area businesses and organizations, as well as to help promote the community through the success of its members. For more information about chamber activities, contact Amanda Hibbs at the chamber office at 815-432-2416.