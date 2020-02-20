A semi rolled on its side outside Watseka Wednesday evening.
According to the Illinois State Police report, the semi, driven by Deryl K. Clay, 58, Saint Louis, Missouri, was westbound on Route 24 at 1850 East at 4:51 p.m.
The driver stated a deer ran onto the roadway, causing an oncoming vehicle to swerve. Clay said he moved to his right and ran off the roadway and overturned.
Clay was transported to Iroquois Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
He was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.