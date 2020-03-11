A semi accident blocked traffic on Interstate 57 early Tuesday morning.
At 1:31 a.m. Boris Bebikh, 62, Rio Linda, California, was driving a 2011 Peterbilt truck tractor semi trailer.
According to the Illinois State Police preliminary investigation report, Bebikh was traveling northbound near mile post 299.
He lost control of the vehicle and went into the center median, striking the guard rail fencing on both sides of the median.
Bebikh was forced to steer the vehicle left out of the median and into the southbound lanes of Interstate 57 in order to prevent crashing the vehicle into Lagan Creek.
The vehicle came into its final resting position facing north in the southbound lanes and wedged between the concrete barrier walls completely blocking traffic.
Ahmad H. Abunijemah, 34, Arlington, Texas, driving a 2014 Toyota Camry, was southbound and struck the semi.
Bebikh was transported to a local hospital with injuries.
He was issued a citation for traveling too fast for conditions and improper lane usage.